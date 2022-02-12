Georgette Polizzi pregnant, the rush to the hospital: moments of fear

After a few days of absence from social networks, where she is generally very active, Georgette Polizzi she came back to tell what happened to her. The fans who always follow her with much affection and participation had sensed that there was something wrong and the message of the designer on Instagram confirmed this hypothesis. Georgette he had a little accident and she has had to face moments of fear for herself, but above all for the child she carries in her womb.

Georgette Polizzi, immediate hospitalization and fear

The designer and former star of Temptation Island broke the silence on Instagram to tell what happened to her in the past few hours. In a long message, Georgette Polizzi, pregnant with a child, fell last Tuesday and everything seemed to be going well. At least until the next day when she noticed that something was wrong:

Now that I’m sure things are all right, I can tell you the reason for my disappearance. You are so many who are worried and since you are my tribe of uncles of heart pollen I am here to calm you down. On Tuesday I slipped and fell badly, after calling the gynecologist I monitored myself and no symptoms created alarmism. But Wednesday night before entering my usual tub I had blood loss and then the rush to the emergency room. Immediate hospitalization and fear. But now I’m here to tell you that everything is fine, your granddaughter is fine and so am I.. I’m just waiting to get home. Thanks everyone for the messages.

The worst has passed for the beautiful Georgette, who had worried the many followers who have been following her for a long time in her life path, studded with beautiful moments but also with great difficulties. Now, however, she is fine and she has reassured everyone about her health conditions and those of the child she carries in her womb, thanking everyone for their love and support that he received.

Georgette is finally back home, she is fine and ready to enjoy the remaining months of pregnancy alongside her beloved Davide. “After the fear, our pampering moment”with a little sun full of joy and hope.

Georgette, multiple sclerosis and the miracle of life

Moments of real fear for the beautiful Georgette and for the husband Davide Tresse, who are expecting their first daughter like a true miracle. In 2018, the designer was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a devious and cruel disease that affects the nervous system, and since that moment her life has completely changed.

From that moment everything seemed to fall into an endless abyss for a young woman like her he had always had the dream of building a beautiful family with the man she loves madly. Sometimes it seems that fate is raging in inexplicable ways, as they say “it rains in the wet”. Georgette at 20 had had a tubal removal surgery and was aware that she could not have children naturally. But after the diagnosis of sclerosis also the assisted fertilization it seemed an impossible hypothesis.

Georgette did not give up and went straight on her way, entrusting herself to the care of good doctors. The assisted fertilization process was not easy but she knew it: why deny yourself the chance to become a mother? Davide has always remained close to her, despite the obstacles. All for love.

And they still echo in our hearts words full of emotion with which Georgette announced the wonderful news of the pregnancy: “How much I imagined this moment. Only my sleepless nights with my hands on my heart know. This day has come and I still don’t believe it. I have always maintained that miracles only come true if you believe in them and today we are here as excited as two children to tell you that our miracle will arrive. I write these lines and my heart beats so hard that my chest hurts. Those who follow me know how much I have desired all this and how much I have fought to be able to make our dream come true. Today as fragile as ever I am here to tell you that the momo and I will become parents “.