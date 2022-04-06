Georgette Polizzi, the fight against sclerosis after the birth of the Sun

Georgette Polizzi is back to fight against the disease, the multiple sclerosiswho was diagnosed in 2018. She became a mother of Sun recently, Polizzi underwent therapy in the hospital: in a post on Instagram, she informed her followers of her state of health. She is a true force of nature: despite the difficulties of her life, she never gave up and always showed big smiles. An inspiration for everyone.

Georgette Polizzi, the fight against multiple sclerosis

On April 4, Polizzi shared a long rant on her Instagram profile. “I go to bed with a veil of sadness. In these nine months I have been too well “. She wrote that the illness had granted her a momentary respiteso much so that in some moments she had even forgotten about her, but what time is it back. The next day, April 5th, went to the hospital: “Sitting in that chair for hours and hours will remind me that she is inside me”.

After the session in the hospital, he wanted to inform his fans about the progress of the therapy. “And this time too we won, the first part is gone “. With strength and courage, he reported that he had some slight side effects, a problem solved thanks to the use of the antihistamine. Finally, her thanks was for the multiple sclerosis department of theSan Bortolo Hospital.

For years, Georgette Polizzi has been fighting against multiple sclerosis. The diagnosis came suddenly, and for the designer it was devastating to find herself in this situation. At her side, however, always and forever, is Davide Tresse. Husband, partner, love of life: the two have never left each other and have remained side by side, in difficult moments and in the joys of life, such as marriage and the birth of the Sun, much sought after and desired.

Pregnancy and childbirth: the birth of the Sun

Georgette and Davide welcomed their daughter Sole on March 21, 2022: a veritable spring miracle. A wonderful joy, a moment they will never forget, even though the birth was not easy. In fact, Polizzi admitted that the birth of the Sun was quite hard, due to multiple sclerosis. “I forgot I was there to give birth, I started reliving everything.”

Her mind took her back in time to the battle with sclerosis. “I have no memories of the Sun coming into the world: it was terrifying ”. Although the memories of that day are inevitably linked to her illness, Georgette is finally happy to have fulfilled her biggest dream, that she gritted her teeth and in which she never stopped believing.

The couple chose to resort to medically assisted procreation to be able to have that child they dreamed of so much. “The most beautiful thing is that Sole is in the world: it is our joy “. Somehow, now it is also from his child that she draws the strength to fight. And, just as she was undergoing therapy at the hospital, Georgette received photos of Sole from home. She where she ran immediately after, to hug her again.