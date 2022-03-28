Georgia lifts most measures against covid-19 | Europe up to date | D.W.

The Government of Georgia lifted as of today most of the sanitary restrictions imposed in the country to prevent the spread of covid-19.

From this Monday, Georgians will not have to wear masks in open spaces and capacity limitations in restaurants, as well as artistic activities and sporting events, are no longer in force.

In addition, all public employees abandon the teleworking regime and return to their usual jobs.

The obligation to wear masks remains in public transport and closed spaces.

At the same time, the Georgian authorities announced that the economic stimulus program will be maintained, at least during the next month of April, so that citizens over 50 years of age are vaccinated, who will receive a bonus of 200 laris (62 dollars) for being inoculated. the full regimen and 100 laris for the booster dose.

“The coronavirus pandemic is nearing its end,” Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said on television today.

According to the director of the National Center for Disease Control, Amirán Gamkrelidze, herd immunity among the country’s adult population now reaches 85%, a percentage that includes those vaccinated with the full schedule and those who have recovered from the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in Georgia, with a population of 3.7 million inhabitants, 1,646,316 cases of covid-19 have been registered, 357 of them in the last day, while the fatalities caused by the disease rise to 16,708. EFE