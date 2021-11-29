Georgia: Saakashvili in court, ‘I tortured in detention’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, NOV 29 – “I was tortured, treated in an inhuman way, beaten and humiliated” in detention: the opposition leader and former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, said this in English during a trial in Tbilisi that sees him accused of abuse of office: the AFP and Radio Liberty report it, stating that the former leader of the Rose Revolution, arrested on October 1st, defined his problems with the justice.



“Everyone knows I shouldn’t be in prison because all the charges against me are fabricated and politically motivated,” Saakashvili told the judges.



According to Radio Liberty, there have been scuffles between the police and supporters of the politician. The AFP reports that over a thousand supporters of the former president and founder of the opposition party United National Movement demonstrated near the court waving Georgian and European flags and chanting the name of the former Georgian head of state.



According to the opposition TV Mtavari, also shot by the AFP, the police stopped dozens of demonstrators after they had blocked traffic in a street in the area.



Saakashvili went on hunger strike for 50 days to protest his arrest on October 1, immediately after his return to Georgia on the eve of local elections. According to the AFP, the politician lost about 20 kilos during the fast and today he looked pale in the courtroom.



Saakashvili ended his hunger strike on November 19 after authorities agreed to transfer him from a prison clinic to a military hospital. (HANDLE).

