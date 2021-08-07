Georgina and Ronaldo as the Kardashians, TV series on Netflix: when does it start?

At the start of the filming of the new TV series (plus a docu-reality) on Georgina Rodriguez, wife of Ronaldo: let’s find out when it starts and what we will see in the episodes on Netflix.

Read also: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on Amazon: a reality show about their lives is coming

Georgina Rodriguez: the reality show about her life

Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez, has just announced the start of filming of the Netflix TV series, which will talk about her private life and her daily life. The 27-year-old, in fact, posted a photo on Instagram where it shows the Clapperboard of the beginning:

Soy Georgina: what is it? What are you talking about?

The Netflix TV series, about the life of Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez, will be called “Soy Georgina” and will look more like a reality show than a real television series. In the footsteps of the Kardashians, to be clear, the cameras will follow the life of the 27-year-old and show its ups and downs.

Loading... Advertisements

Therefore, both the husband and the children of the protagonist will be present and the main location, we can imagine, will be Ronaldo’s house. Space will also be given to some stories of the past of Rodriguez, who before knowing the football champion, was a saleswoman in the center of Madrid.

A lot of curiosity revolves around this project, which will also allow the millions of Ronaldo fans to know their idol at 360 degrees: from habits in the family to everyday problems.

TV series, Ronaldo’s wife: when does it start?

Tv series Soy Georgina it does not yet have a certain release date. But stay up to date with DonnaPOP to discover a preview of the news about it!