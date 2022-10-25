Georgina, companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, launches into MMA and displays her level

With the advent of the UFC, the mixed martial arts are becoming a popular sport around the world. The discipline is attracting more and more followers across the planet. And among them are hiding some celebrities. A former star actor of the Harry Potter saga has thus become a fighter of mma. And more recently, it’s Georgina Rodriguezthe one who shares the life of Cristiano Ronaldowhich happened launched in practice.

Georgina Rodriguez training in MMA

Like many stars and politicians, Georgina Rodriguez turned to combat sports, and more specifically MMA, to keep fit. To do this, it has secured the services of Lincoln Strong. A name that may mean nothing to you, but that you have to respect in the industry. An amateur fighter, the Englishman has a record of 6 wins for 3 losses in career.

A respectable track record and an expertise that he therefore puts at the service of the influencer. Coaching him at the foot-weight lesson, Strong is more than happy with his protege’s progress, as he shared on his Instagram account: “Work in paos with Georgina. It improves with each new session.“. And for those who would like to see more, the 28-year-old is expected to show off even more of her techniques in the new season of her netflix serieswhose release date is yet to be determined.

Combat sports, a tradition among the Ronaldos

Seeing Georgina put on the gloves is not necessarily very surprising. It must be said that she shares the life of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is himself a big combat sports fan. As he revealed a few years ago to ESPN, the Manchester United striker loves to watch the fights: “Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV.Between watching a football game or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or the UFC“. In 2016, he also met the UFC superstar Conor McGregorwith whom he had shared a privileged moment.