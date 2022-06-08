Georgina Gio decked out the night in an expensive set of lemons | Instagram

After being absent from the public eye for two months, Georgina Rodríguez is back in social activities. On this occasion she was attending the gala offered by Grupo Empresas Matutes, on the occasion of the inauguration of its new luxury shopping center ‘Ibiza Gallery’, which took place on June 5.

The model has also been more active on her social media accounts, posting photos of her newborn daughter, Esmeralda, and some moments of her day to day. On the occasion of the special event, she posted a series of images on Instagram and shared others through the stories section.

In them you see Georgina Rodriguez radiant in a 1920s-style outfit, showing off a heart-stopping silhouette after her pregnancy, proving that nothing affected her beautiful figure. The set used during the evening caught the attention of the media not only for its good taste, but also for the excessively high cost of the garments.

The chosen look was a mixture of colors, textures and prints that attracted all eyes in the venue. With great originality, he managed to merge current trends with the vintage elegance of the second decade of the last century.

The Spanish woman wore a midi dress designed by the luxury firm Dolce & Gabanna, made of a silk blend printed with lemons on a bright purple background. The garment belongs to the Italian Summer collection and its stratospheric price is $38,722 Mexican pesos.

In terms of footwear, she chose to wear white sandals from the Hermés brand, whose value is $10,673 Mexican pesos. And since it could not be left behind, the jewelry chosen for the night, made up of earrings, a watch and a bracelet, georgina gio disbursed the modest amount of $334,883 pesos.

On the other hand, the bag that accompanied the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo during the night, it was a pink Mini Kelly bag, also from Hermés, which can cost from $188,396 to $272,140 Mexican pesos, due to how difficult it is to get.

Adding a total around $572,674 Mexican pesos. There is no doubt that the businesswoman spared no expense for this outfit, which was acclaimed by representatives of luxury brands who attended the event on the island of Ibiza.

In the post description of Georgina Rodriguez, the 29-year-old was expressing how she felt during the event and sent her best wishes to the host company. “An unforgettable night surrounded by wonderful people. Very happy to sponsor @ ibizagallery.pdb and looking forward to enjoying shopping and eating in this fantastic gallery,” she wrote.