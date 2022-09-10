Georgina, painful revelations about the Ronaldo couple

The first season of the series “I, Georgina”; devoted to the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo will know a sequel. New revelations will be made about the life of the couple.

Georgina Rodriguez also wants to catch the light. The mother who lives alongside Cristiano Ronaldo had her moment of glory with the broadcast of the first season of the Netflix series entitled “Me, Georgina”, a kind of reality TV during which viewers were able to follow the daily life of the five-time Ballon d’Or family. And obviously, things went so well that the streaming platform ordered a second season. Madame CR7 still has things to say.

Alvaro Diaz confirmed the news this week. The content director (series, documentaries) for netflix Spain was present on Wednesday at the Vitoria Gasteiz Festival and therefore announced that the couple’s fans would be able to get a kick out of it with an upcoming season 2. We had almost no doubts about the renewal after seeing the first seasonhe said in comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo. It’s hard to find a few who open the doors of her life as wide as she does. »

terrible drama

Indeed, Georgina Rodriguez is therefore ready to say more and more about her existence with Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the highlights already announced will also concern the ordeal experienced by the young woman on April 18, day one of her twins died during childbirth. ” This year, I had the best and worst time of my life in an instantsaid Georgina. A piece of my heart flew out and I wondered how to move on. The answer was closer than I thought. I looked into my children’s eyes and there, I saw that the only way to get there was to stay united. ” To be continued in the next episode.