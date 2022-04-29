Georgina reappears in networks with a nice gesture towards Cristiano

Georgina Rodríguez is back on social networks. The model, who is going through one of the most painful moments of her life, has reappeared on her Instagram profile where she has more than 37 million followers to dedicate a nice post to Cristiano Ronaldo. And it is that the couple is more united than ever after the death of their son and the birth of their daughter on April 18.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope”, this is how Cristiano and Georgina announced the tragedy that occurred in their family. Since then, little has been known about the model’s status. Now, ten days later, the soccer player’s girlfriend has found strength to break her silence with a significant publication.

Georgina has posted on her Instagram account an image of Cristiano during the match he played last weekend against Arsenal. A very special snapshot where the Portuguese player dedicates a goal to his angel in heaven. The one from Jaca accompanies this image with an emoticon of a white heart that makes it clear how proud she feels of the gesture that the father of her children had during the last Manchester United match.

Support from your friends

Both Georgina and Cristiano are going through this duel supported by all their dearest people: their family and friends. Although most of them have chosen not to make statements about it to maintain the couple’s request for privacy, some people around them have given small hints of how the model and the footballer are. Iván García, a close friend of hers, assured a few days ago on Telecinco that the deceased baby “was a little person who was already loved very much” and that Georgina is totally focused on her newborn daughter. “She has always said that children come first,” adds García.