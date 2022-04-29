Georgina reappears on social networks with a tender gesture for CR7

Midtime Editorial

After a few days away from social networks after the unfortunate passing of one of the babies she was expecting along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reappeared with a tender gesture to the soccer player Man Utd.

The model showed in Instagram how proud she is of the father of her children by sharing an image of the Portuguese crack pointing to the sky, which she accompanied with an emoji of White Heart.

It should be remembered that after loss of her little sonthe Red Devils footballer dedicated to his ‘angel’ the 100th goal that he signed in the Premier League, because after scoring against Arsenal, the Bug he raised his arm and looked up at the sky.

Prior to the most recent publication of Georgina Rodríguez, the couple had shared an image with which introduced the new member of their familyphotograph in which all the children of CR7.”Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures“, they shared.

It was last April 18 when CChristian Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They released the sad news that one of the twins they were expecting had passed away. “With our deepest sadness We have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel,” they shared.