Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo reveal their daughter’s name

After having moved the web by announcing the death of his twin son a few weeks ago, Ronaldo Cristiano returns to his fans with more cheerful news. With his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, the footballer has finally decided to reveal to his fans the information they have been waiting for: the first name of his youngest.

The news is revealed to the general public by Georgina Rodriguez

It’s no longer a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez want to build a large family. It’s in last april that this one, then pregnant with twins (a girl and a boy) gave birth to a girl, her twin brother being unfortunately stillborn.

After taking some time to recover from emotional shock, the model and influencer announced via an Instagram post the names of their little princess. ” Bella Emerald“as we can read in the caption of the photo of the little girl who seems to be smiling, this is the name of the fifth child of the siblings.

A revelation that did not leave Internet users unmoved

Despite the presence of a few shots on the social media pages of the two stars, this is only the 7 may that they have decided to reveal to the worldthe face of the fruit of their idyll. This announcement did not take long to ignite the web where fans were torn between surprise and joy.

The photo-sensation of the little piece of cabbage has also accounted for no less than 6 million likes on the photo sharing platform. In the comments, these are practically 50,000 internet users who were ecstatic with compliments more flattering than each other.

After the painful loss suffered by the family, it was enough to comfort the couple than this show of love from their fans around the world.