Georgina Rodríguez and other celebrities who are not afraid to show the reality of postpartum | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

At a time when beauty stereotypes and the utopian perfection expected of women are being challenged, many celebrities have decided to set an example. Characters like Georgina Rodriguez, Anne Hathaway Y Elena Furious They have been transparent about the transformative process that a pregnancy has on the body, both physically and emotionally.

Recently, when Georgina Rodríguez and her family went on vacation, after the sad tragedy of losing her son, many people criticized the body that the model wore. This caused that her sister Ivana defended herexposing the little empathy and tact of some users.

Therefore, we want to show some actresses, models and influencers who try to change this way of thinking, showing the process as it is and demolishing these imaginary perfect bodies. In addition, some peculiarities that must happen in the postpartum period.

SOME CELEBRITIES WHO ARE NOT AFRAID TO SHOW THE REALITY OF POSTPARTUM

Georgina Rodriguez

In April of this year, Georgina Rodríguez gave birth to her second daughter, Bella Esmeralda. On her most recent trip to Ibiza, the model was not shy about wearing a bikini and show her body as it is after going through a pregnancy.

After a few months of having her first little girl with Cristiano Ronaldo, Aldana, some people they thought she was pregnant againbut she denied the rumors, assuring that her body was still recovering from the process.

“I have been seen more swollen than normal because I have been from plane to plane, I have eaten pasta for four days in a row and… I am human: I retain liquids, I am influenced by hormones and I’m still recovering from childbirth”, he explained to the magazine “Hello!”.

Anne Hathaway

The actress of films such as “The Diaries of a Princess” and “The Devil Wears Prada”, is the mother of two small children from her marriage to Adam Shulman. In 2016, she gave birth to Jonathan and three years later to Jack.

Having lived through postpartum twice, she was not insecure about the changes your body went through and let him know.

“It is not embarrassing to gain weight during pregnancy (or ever). It’s not embarrassing if it takes longer than you thought to lose it (if you want to). bodies change. The bodies grow. The bodies narrow. It’s all love (and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise)”, commented Anne Hathaway.

Greeicy

A month ago, the Colombian singer had her first child, the result of her relationship with Mike Bahía. During all the process, Greeicy has shown how her body has been changing and postpartum was no exception.

On one occasion, she shared a photo in which she highlighted that she was wearing a nursing bra and protectors so that the milk does not transfersomething that usually happens at this stage.

“Now I’m a mom and do you know what I love? That I am a woman who gives herself very hard, who demands a lot and criticizes herself too much (which I am working on), but this experience has made me feel completely proud of myself”, he wrote as a description of the Instagram post. “I’m already a total mamasita”.

Greeicy seems to have returned to her beautiful figure quickly. However, she is not immune to having to use protectors so that the milk does not leak during this stage of breastfeeding (Photo: Greeicy / Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was recently criticized for allegedly Photoshopped one of the photographs in which her body showed during the postpartum period, where she seemed to have recovered her figure after giving birth to Wolf Webster.

However, the influencer and businesswoman confessed that the process was more difficult than i thought.

“I wanted to say to all those who have been mothers, that this postpartum period is not being easy. It’s being very hard… Personally, this experience is being a little harder than with my first daughter. It’s not being easy mentally, physically, or spiritually. it’s crazy”, he explained.

He also invited the women to not feel pressured to return to “normal” as fast as possible.

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, I don’t mean just physically anymore, but mentally, after giving birth. I send you a lot of love”, he assured.

Kylie Jenner when she was pregnant with her second child, Wolf Webster (Photo: Kylie Jenner / Instagram)

Elena Furious

On July 4, Elena Furiase received Nala, the second of her offspring. The actress known for her role as Vicky in “El internado” shared how he felt a few days after the grueling process to give birth to a human being.

“Little is said about postpartum. I already knew him, because it already happened to me with the first one. Dark circles are already coming out and we’ve only been 8 nights. That Nala is easy”, affirmed the interpreter.

He also commented on the little sleep and lThe mood swings that can happen during this stageso he assured his followers not to worry if something similar happens to them.

“So to you, ‘new mom’, know that it’s normal, healthy and that it goes away. Cheer up!”, he finished.

Ashley Graham

After giving birth to her twins Malachi and Roman, the model shared a photo in which appeared showing his abdomenwhich was still adapting to accommodate two babies.

“Hello, new belly. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you”, he wrote as an accompaniment to the image.

She received several messages thanking her for showing how a person can look after childbirth and that they are still beautiful. Additionally, she shared that one of the side effects was hair loss.

“I think it was around the fourth month of birth when my hair fell out. And that was even more traumatic than childbirth”, he added.

Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s wife, known for being a businesswoman and yoga instructor, she is expecting her seventh child with the actor. Hilaria always shows the repercussions that each pregnancy has on her body and, after the fifth, she posed in front of the mirror showing her stomach.

“The most important part of this video is not that I recently had a baby, or if they think I’m very this or that. It’s not about my underwear, or my skin, or the fact that I’m exhausted and have no interest in putting on makeup, it’s about the fact that I had to lie down. while my friend put my navel piercing back on and I had to grit my teeth. I am in my 36, 5 children and I will continue to have it“, wrote.