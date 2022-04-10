Georgina Rodriguez, companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, appears at the wheel of a racing car at 250,000 euros

Cristiano Ronaldo is a true lover of beautiful cars. And when you share your life, you have to share this passion too. And that, Georgina Rodriguez understood it well.

Definitely, Cristiano Ronaldo has really found its rare pearl in the person of Georgina Rodriguez. Indeed, the couple spins the perfect love and shares many common passions.

The sport comes first in this list of course, but not far behind, the luxury cars point the tip of their nose. It’s no longer a secret, the five-time Ballon d’Or is a fan and has an extraordinary collection. Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron, Rolls Royce Cullinan and many more!

Well he can now share his good taste for magnificent supercars with his partner, the Spaniard Georgina Rodriguez. And that’s good since the latter was displayed at the wheel of a superb Bentley Flying Spur worth 250,000 euros. You need a car to go shopping after all…

Just that

Here is a car as luxurious as it is classy, ​​but also as powerful as it is comfortable. The Portuguese striker’s companion can therefore transport her small family in a car capable of reaching the 333 km/h thanks to its W12 engine.

But the young woman is not content to strut around at the wheel of her magnificent car. No, his passion for racing cars also extends to the gifts offered to his companion, such as for his 37th birthday where the Portuguese was offered a Cadillac Escalade.

