Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s darling pays a moving tribute to her deceased baby…

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend faced a terrible ordeal. Indeed, that day, they faced the loss of their son. A terrible tragedy that the couple struggled to overcome. Four months after this terrible event, Georgina Rodriguez, passing through Portugal, wanted to pay tribute to her baby.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have lost their babies

Together since 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina raise a total of five children. Before 2022, only the youngest, Alana Martina, is the fruit of their love. Eva, Mateo and Cristiano Jr are the footballer’s children born through surrogate mothers. Wishing to expand their family, the couple decided to have more children.

At the end of October, Georgina Rodriguez announced to her subscribers thatshe was pregnant with twins. Wonderful news for the couple, but unfortunately things have turned into a nightmare. During her delivery, only one baby survived, a little girl named Bella Esmeralda.

Very devastated by this loss, Cristiano Ronaldo went so far as to declare forfeit during the Derby of England. For the 37-year-old striker, family is very important. In order to support him, Liverpool supporters wanted to pay tribute to his son. And this, despite the rivalry between the two teams.

In the seventh minute of the confrontation, the supporters of both teams made a minute of applause. They chose the number seven because it had been Cristiano Ronaldo’s number since the start of his career. A very nice tribute!

Georgina Rodriguez pays tribute to her deceased son

A few months after this tragedy, the couple seems to be getting better and better. They took advantage of the summer season to spend more time together as a family. To do this, Cristiano Ronaldo’s family dropped off their suitcase next to the Balearic Islands, on the island of Mallorca, in Spain. A family moment that did the couple a lot of good, as we could see in the photos shared by Georgina.

After these holidays, the young dad returned to training on the side of Manchester United. For her part, her companion continued to enjoy her moments of relaxation. She thus went to Portugal, the player’s country of origin.

Arriving in the country, the pretty brunette went to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima to pay homage to his son. It has now been four months since they lost their baby.

In the photo she posted on Instagram, the young mother wrote:

“Keep guiding and lighting my way, little virgin”

Cristiano Ronaldo, threatened with being taken to court

In April, Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of having broke a supporter’s phone after their loss to Everton. A gesture that caused a lot of controversy. A few days later, the player apologized on his Instagram account.

“It’s never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through… I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a match at Old Trafford, as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” he wrote.

Although the boy did not press charges, the case did not stop there. Just recently, the boy’s mother made a shocking revelation about the discussion she had with the player. The lady explained that shortly after the incident, the 37-year-old striker called her to apologize.

According to the mother of the family, Cristiano Ronaldo was “the most arrogant man” with whom she has never spoken. For him, he did not do anything wrong at all, and that this is due to his terrible upbringing. However, what saddened the child’s mother the most was that the player allegedly threatened her. Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have pressured them not to take the case to court or report it to the media.

“He told me he had a good legal team, that he would win and that he knew how to play with the media,” said Sara Kelly.

Note that in their conversation, the player did not offer the mother to replace son’s phone. Despite pressure from the young dad, Sara Kelly still said she was going to sue him for compensation. To be continued…