Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, talks about the death of her son

The theme “For the rest of your life” was planned to become the love anthem of the former couple, a plan that was scrapped after the breakup of the “Nodeli”.

On February 12, 2022, Christian Nodal announced in a statement on Instagram that he had ended his dating and engagement relationship with Belinda, after almost a year and a half of media relationship.



A few days later, and after the interpreter of In love you have to forgive also confirmed their breakup and ensured that “the cycle was closed”, it was revealed that the couple had the plan to launch a theme on Valentine’s Day .

It is the theme For the rest of your life, a song that was planned to be the romantic anthem of the “Nodeli”, but after the love break it was canned.

The love break caused one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year to remain in the pipeline.

Now, two months later, Christian himself has announced that the issue of his authorship will not be forgotten.

During a broadcast, Christian was approached by a fan who asked him about the fate of the song, to which the 23-year-old singer replied that it will come to light, but in the voice of Tini Stoessel.

“Christian, tell me if it’s going to come out for the rest of your life,” read the Latin Grammy winner. “Yes, it will go out, but with Tini,” Belinda’s ex-boyfriend answered briefly.

The Argentine singer and songwriter, interpreter of songs such as Oye and Consejos de amor, will join her voice to that of the native of Caborca, Sonora, to soon launch the single that is expected to be a success because it is a romantic single, a theme that Nodal has used to cement his career.

After the brief announcement, some followers began to question the “mariacheño” singer for releasing the song without the collaboration of his ex-fiancée, to which Nodal replied: “I am going to tell you one thing about the songs: it is music at the end, and I’m not going to waste a song that I know will mark everyone, so I don’t understand, I mean, I understand your point, but it’s okay, I’m very sorry, “said the musician.