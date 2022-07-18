Georgina Rodriguez finally balances a truth: “Cristiano Ronaldo likes that I…”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for five years. Georgina Rodriguez is a model with over 28 million Instagram followers. Born on January 27, 1994 in Argentina, the young woman released a documentary in the form of reality TV on Netflix. The documentary “Soy Georgina” or Me, Georgina tells the story of Georgina Rodriguez. From waitress to mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s children, a journey of which she is proud.

Me, Georgina

“Many know my name, few know who I am”said Georgina Rodríguez at the very beginning of “Soy Georgina”. It is in this documentary that the young woman shares a little confidence never declared before. The reality show starring Georgina Rodriguez has six episodes. She declares there love jewelry with a tracksuit.

“There are those who don’t understand it, they will understand it,” she continued.

Georgina Rodriguez is proud of its origins and his family. With great confidence, the young woman declares that thanks to love, her life is a dream. Georgina Rodriguez grew up in a rural environment in Jaca (Huesca). Her first job was as a waitress. She saved money to settle in Madrid.

It was at that time thatshe became a saleswoman for the famous brand Gucci. It is in this same city that she crosses the path of her “prince blue”. A meeting that will completely change the life of the young woman. She describes the footballer as “A super normal, wonderful man. » For Georgina Rodriguez, the father of her children is the best footballer in the world.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

In her show, the young woman confides what she felt when she met the famous footballer.

“I started to feel tickling in my stomach, I didn’t even want to look at it, I was ashamed,” she said.

Georgina Rodriguez expressed his feelings when they first held hands. The young woman reportedly felt like the striker’s hands had been with her on several occasions.

“They were familiar hands that fit together perfectly,” she said in Soy Georgina.

That day, the young woman went to work by bus, but went home in a Bugatti. Georgina Rodriguez shared knowing what it’s like to have nothing. She also knows what it’s like to have it all. The model has never hidden her humble origins where the good food was sandwiches and watermelon.

The young woman also shared a little anecdote about what happened when she was at Cristiano’s. Georgina wanted to go to the kitchen to fetch water. What took him a half hour to come back.

“It’s very big,” she said.

Georgina Rodríguez, fashion enthusiast who sees their life made easier thanks to their Jet. In her reality TV show, she explains how Jean-Paul Gaultier’s studio opened its doors to her. She also shared his daily life as a mom.

Georgina Rodriguez, a mom like all the others

Georgina Rodriguez explained in her documentary that the peace she needs is at home with Cris and her children. The darling of CR7 describes herself as a mother “tremendously loving and a little sweet”. Georgina said her children can do what they want with her.

“I love them so much that I am unable to be strict with them,” she explained.

On her show, Georgina was captured choosing what her children were going to wear to school. She takes care of her children’s extracurricular activity bags herself. To take care of her children, the young woman helps her friend, Elena. The latter also helps him with his outfits.

Georgina Rodriguez, style and comfort

Georgina appears on the screen trying to clean your luxury bags. The young woman claims to have her own style. Even for her house, the young woman prefers a more homogeneous decoration. Georgina Rodriguez confessed that Cristiano Ronaldo likes that she enjoys the yacht with his friends.