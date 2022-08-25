Georgina Rodriguez finally confesses the truth about her darling: “Cristiano Ronaldo really likes that I…”

Known for being the darling of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez is above all a model. But apart from this detail, we know absolutely nothing about this person. “Many know her name, few know who she is” we will easily say. For this occasion, she makes big revelations by revealing the truth about her life. A story that many people still ignore. The details !

Cristiano Ronaldo: Find out who Georgina Rodriguez really is!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s darling reveals her love and family life in Soy Georgina. For those who do not know, it is a docu-reality in which she confides on many subjects.

The young woman also lives a life of luxury. Especially since she is surrounded by her loved ones, including her companion and her children. Her friends consider her a generous person for whom the gift of self is particularly important. His dedication is legendary!

Georgina has everything to be happy. Starting with a companion who loves her deeply. She can also feel safe since she is surrounded by bodyguards.

Born in 1994, the darling of Cristiano Ronaldo already owns several impressive homes. His life is real motivation source for some people. Her haute couture dresses and jewelry also make fashionistas dream!

A meeting that changed a lifetime!

Georgina lived her childhood in rural Jaca. In her youth, she was able to save some money to be able to afford to settle in Madrid. A decision that, moreover, turned his life upside down.

Upon her arrival, she launched into the sale of Gucci products. And it was in the street of Madrid that the young woman met Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time.

At that time, she did not think that this meeting was going to bring so much happiness in his life. “He’s a super normal, wonderful man, the best footballer in the world,” she said! We can literally say that she was attracted to the athlete as soon as their eyes met! “I didn’t even want to look at it, I was ashamed,” she said.

And we are not talking about touch yet! When her hands collided with those of Cristiano Ronaldo, she started feeling tickles all over! “I felt like those hands had been with me many times,” she recalled!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina: happy parents!

During the years that followed, Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo lived a tumultuous love story. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Alana. An arrival which, moreover had reinforced more their romance.

As a reminder, this was her fourth child alongside her brothers Cristiano JR (2010) and twins Eva María and Mateo (2017). A large family that represents a great source of happiness for lovers. “The peace I need is at home with Cris, with our children,” she said!

During the docu-reality, she did not fail to evoke her life as a mother. And apparently, she is an ultra-loving and very sweet mom. So much so that it is impossible for him to be angry with his children.

“I love them so much that I am unable to be strict with them”, explained the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo. A peaceful life which, for the moment, is sheltered from inconvenience! We only wish them happiness!