Georgina Rodríguez fresh out of the sea, underwater adventure | Instagram

The beautiful Spanish model has been traveling for the last few weeks to keep her husband company. Once back home, Georgina Rodríguez took a few days to relax doing her favorite activities, for example, enjoying everything that nature has to offer.

Through his Instagram account, he was sharing photos of his favorite moments with friends and family, making the best of every situation that comes his way. And it is that after the painful episode that she suffered after the departure of one of her baby, it is natural that she always seeks to surround herself with those who love her, even on social networks.

One of the things he likes to do the most Georgina Rodriguez It is going out to sail the European waters on her family’s yacht, during her little escapades she tries to swim in the sea and do short diving sessions, in addition to spending hours lying in the sun until she takes on a beautiful golden tone all over her skin.

On this occasion, she published three photographs of her most recent trip through the Mediterranean Sea, portraying the entire experience in simple postcards that capture everyday situations in the environment, such as her husband and his friend talking or a fragment of when they sailed out to sea.

The first photo that can be seen is a selfie where only the upper art of the torso and her face are shown. In it it is clear that georgina gioas he is affectionately nicknamed within his community of fans, comes out of getting wet in the salt water of the sea, since his hair is completely wet just like his clothes.

The swimsuit chosen on this occasion consists of two white pieces, which she covered using a casual white mini skirt and a shirt with tropical prints in ocher tones.

Once again we could see her wearing the exclusive sandals of the Hérmes brand, which appeared for the first time during the evening offered to inaugurate a luxury shopping center on the island of Ibiza.

In Instagram stories posted during the week, Georgina Rodriguez commemorated the departure of her baby with a photograph of the sky where a gap between gray clouds could be seen, through which some rays of sunlight were able to filter, offering a moving view. Her fans reacted to her, because the whole world empathizes with the suffering of a mother as loving as her.