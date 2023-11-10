Georgina Rodriguez gets totally glam for the guesswork

“Guess so girl.” Two words that, when grouped together, have the power of icon status, evoking images of pin-up worthy glam, voluminous hair and sultry curves. When they first hit the fashion world more than forty years ago, they were a breath of fresh air and they remain so today.

The latest face of the iconic clothing company? Georgina Rodriguez, the Spanish model, influencer and all-around superstar, whose humble beginnings in fashion – working on the sales floor of a designer boutique in Madrid – met her now partner, football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Rodriguez has since opened her heart to both reality television and social media audiences, giving her millions of followers a glimpse into her glamorous life. Upon closer inspection, fans will notice the word “Mom” tattooed in original script on her arm.

It’s details like these that make the Spaniard’s lavish lifestyle so appealing. On social media, photos of Rodriguez abound on red carpets and on yachts and billboards, but they are juxtaposed with the children’s photos she shares with Ronaldo, often embracing. Phrases like “my love” and “grateful to God,” written in captions in Spanish, fill her grid. Post after post, you’ll see that she really means it.

For Guess’s latest campaign, Rodriguez is in the spotlight. Directed by emerging photographer Nima Benati and shot in Madrid, the influencer appears strong yet soft in her femininity, her dark hair shiny and blown out. Rodriguez dons fitting minis on velvet sofas and gold-trimmed table tops, gowns in embellished floral patterns and vivid colors, gilded accessories from baubles to clutches, and faux fur-lined coats fit for a woman who owns her fortune. Controls. Because, of course, she is – just like the Guess Girls who came before her.

Below, Vogue’s favorite pieces to wear now from Guess’ latest collection starring Rodriguez.

starstruck gown