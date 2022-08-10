“Georgina Rodríguez is the woman I am…”

Georgina Rodríguez’s life took an unexpected turn five years ago when she met Cristiano Ronaldo and he fell in love with her. The Portuguese footballer has repeatedly acknowledged that the model has changed everything in him.

Rumor has it that Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodríguez in the VIP area of ​​an event in Madrid hosted by Dolce & Gabbana, although it’s unclear when they start seeing each other.

In an interview with the Italian magazine Grazia, the model recounted the details of her first meeting with the footballer. “The day I met him was a summer Thursday, leaving the store a very handsome man of almost 2 meters appears”.

However, the most striking confession comes from the Portuguese, who has revealed how he felt when he first met Jaca.

“It was a click. I never thought it would be so big to fall in love with her, I really didn’t expect it. Georgina is the woman I’m totally in love with.” he assured.

“Her size, her body, her beauty caught my attention. I was shaking in front of him, but a spark. I am very shy and maybe it made me more agitated in front of a person who, with just one look, had touched me deeply. Then the way Cristiano treats me, takes care of me and loves me did the rest.”

The relationship seems to have since cemented itself, however, the paparazzi spilled the secret with some photographs. But the most memorable was when Cristiano Ronaldo was hunted down in a wig and sunglasses at Disneyland so as not to be recognized.

Since then, Georgina Rodríguez started attending many Real Madrid matches and eventually moved to Turin with the striker. Now that CR7 is living a second stage in England, Georgina is his faithful companion.