Georgina Rodríguez looked perfect in adventure on the waves | Instagram

The Spanish model and businesswoman is a great fan of the sea, as she is constantly seen visiting the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean and embarking on small odysseys aboard her family yacht. On this occasion Georgina Rodríguez was surprised by her fans about to jump into the sea.

In the company of her family, the beautiful 29-year-old celebrity went out in search of fun during the first summer afternoons. This is how at a certain moment of the walk she went to the sea with her husband, the high-performance athlete Cristiano Ronaldobeing victims of the lens when both were already floating on a surfboard.

Like a queen of the waves Georgina Rodriguez She set out to ride the waters modeling a beautiful black beach outfit, which allowed her beauty to be completely released, doing justice to each of her curves. The two garments that made up the swimsuit were more than enough to blow the heads of his followers.

In any of its angles, the Spanish woman is one of the most beautiful women on social networks, which is why her community of fans has grown at great speed a few years ago when she began to appear in the public eye when she began her relationship with the soccer player. Another of the charms that most fascinates Internet users is her charismatic personality.

Georgina Rodríguez looked perfect in adventure on the waves. Source: Instagram



In another of the photographs from the same reel, you can see the couple in love jumping from the yacht towards the water with goggles on, indicating that in addition to swimming they will also explore underwater in search of the most interesting treasures that nature can to offer.

the silhouette of Georgina Rodriguez It has not been easy to maintain because on several occasions he has shared his great efforts in the gym in order to achieve an impact body. Her success in this task is undeniable, enough proof is to admire how she remains toned and beautiful after having given birth twice.

In the comments of the post made through a fan account, they did not wait long, prevailing flattery and compliments towards the physical beauty of georgina gioplus huge paragraphs explaining her fans’ reasons for admiring her as a human being.

Yesterday, the model shared on her personal Instagram account a reel of photographs in which she appears from different perspectives throughout the day to attend the catwalk of the prestigious Jacquemus designer house.