Georgina Rodriguez, Mrs Cristiano Ronaldo, mocked for her extra pounds

Whenever she’s out or posts photos on social media, Georgina Rodriguez is never natural. The companion of Cristiano Ronaldo is always posing, she systematically seeks to appear in her best light, to approach perfection. But the reality is much less glamorous…

Photos stolen by paparazzi during her vacation with her family show that Georgina has extra pounds when she wanted to pretend she had found the line. This is not the case and this can be understood since she gave birth to twins in mid-April, one of whom was stillborn. A real trauma which can explain that the model has not yet found the line. Too bad she always tries to make people believe the opposite…

Photos stolen by paparazzi show that contrary to what she wants to believe, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez is not in great shape. Which is understandable given that she is coming out of a very difficult pregnancy.

