Georgina Rodríguez, net worth: how much is the fortune of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend | I’m Georgina | Celebrities of Spain | FAME

How much money do you have Georgina Rodriguez? The model born in Argentina and raised in Spain is one of the celebrities of the moment, after the appearance of her documentary “Soy Georgina”, appeared on Netflix, where she tells about her personal life with Cristiano Ronaldo, the soccer star with whom have this number of children together. The celebrity has not wanted to comment on his heritage, but it has been possible to know an approximate of what his fortune would be.

The life of Georgina It was always marked by challenges. She grew up in Jaca, but she always dreamed of going out to the big cities and earning a living as ballet dancer. She studied dance, but the path was difficult and she ended up working as a waitress.

However, the now famous international figure left everything and moved to Saint Sebastianwhere he worked in the store Massimo Dutti. She then worked in England, studied English and, in 2011, returned to Spain to become a model. Also, in Madriddedicated herself to being a saleswoman at a Gucci store.

Thus, fate pulled the strings and made it known with CR7the all-time top scorer Real Madrid, a world star. Despite the inevitable influence of her daughter’s father Alana Martina and of her twins who are on the way, Georgina has assured that she maintains her idea of ​​continuing to work and save because it was never easy for her.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo during the soccer player’s birthday. (Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram)

HOW MUCH IS GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ’S ASSETS OR FORTUNE?

The fortune of the model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez reaches approximately 10 million dollarsaccording to the estimates of Celebrity Net Wortha platform specialized in quoting the money of world celebrities.

Since his affair with Cristiano RonaldoIn 2016, Georgina has been more valued as a model and, as she does until now, she works as an image for various international brands. She is an ambassador for a well-known jewelry brand and is also an entrepreneur.

While his biographical series “I’m Georgina” has become a hit on the streaming platform Netflix and there is a chance that the season 2, according to portals around the world. Rodríguez, in this way, is at his best, but ensures that he continues saving as when he had less money.

Georgina in a photograph for her social networks. (Photo: Georgina Rodriguez / Instagram)

WHAT DOES GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ THINK OF HER MONEY?

While, when consulted by Forbes, Georgina made it clear that she does not like to talk about her fortune And so he answered before the question of the specialized media: “As for the economy, they will excuse me, but how many millions are in my bank account I prefer not to talk”said the couple Cristiano Ronaldo.

He added that, inthe capitalist world“, the money is a “useful tool”. “I have always valued it and I know what it costs to win it. I am still as saver now as when I had much less”explained to the aforementioned publication.

“Being rich is not just having money or accumulating millions in a bank. There are people who have a lot in the bank and very little in their lives”ended the world celebrity which is in its best financial and media moment.

The model in a promotional photograph of her series “I am Georgina”. (Photo: Netflix)

ARE CRISTIANO RONALDO AND GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ MARRIED?

On the other hand, in 2019, an Italian magazine revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They were married in an intimate ceremony held in Morocco. The medium, named Novella 2000, stated that the wedding was held in secret to avoid the presence of the paparazzi. They even specified that the athlete Badr Hari He was the one who organized the event.

According to the magazine, one of the happiest with the event was the mother of ‘Bicho’, Dolores Aveiro, who has a good relationship with his daughter-in-law. This news quickly leaked in Portugal and Spain, grabbing the front pages of all the tabloids.

