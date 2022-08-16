Georgina Rodríguez raises the temperature of Cristiano Ronaldo from his Bugatti

This is the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, one of the fastest production cars in the world. This ship has a maximum speed of 430 km/h and its price transforms it into a vehicle for millionaires. Slide and find out how much Cristiano Ronaldo paid for this supercar!

August 16, 2022 01:29 a.m.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are waiting for the birth of the twins who will join their family, the couple already has a daughter, while the footballer was a father on three other occasions. It is nothing new that they live a life full of luxuries, which they openly show on their social networks.

One of the many luxuries of the family moves to the garage. Ronaldo throughout his career acquired a large number of cars. Even a few weeks ago, Georgina gave him a luxurious van that was quickly used by the Portuguese. Despite the large number of vehicles, there is one in particular that drives the model crazy.

Georgina Rodríguez next to her partner’s Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

At Tork we refer to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, a supercar that used to be the fastest production car in the world, surpassing in 2012 the Bentley Continental GTC Speed. Although the record is a thing of the past, the French car is still a highly coveted model by fans.

The most surprising thing about the supercar is hidden under the hood. Its movement is carried out thanks to an 8.0 W16 Quad-Turbo engine with 1,200 CV! These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 430 km/h.

This is how the favorite Bugatti of the Argentine model looks

Although she does not usually drive, Georgina Rodríguez repeatedly appeared on her social networks with this model. In fact, he took the opportunity to mention that it is his favorite model, within a large collection.