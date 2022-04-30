Georgina Rodríguez returns to the networks with a sweet guide to CR7 in mourning for her baby

Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partnerreappeared on social networks after several days of not making any publication after the unfortunate death of his newborn twin and to welcome your daughter home.

On this occasion, Gio chose a photo of CR7, pointing his finger and his gaze towards the sky, in dedication to her deceased baby. The Portuguese goal occurred last Saturday in the match between Arsenal and Manchester United, and represented his 100th goal in the Premier League.

Without writing any text in between, Rodríguez accompanied the image only with a white heart.

With this publication, the Argentine businesswoman reveals the love and admiration he feels for the footballer, especially in these hard times that both are going through after the loss of their son.

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family experienced one of the hardest moments of his life, with the death of his newborn twin.

The news was released through the social networks of both:

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” the statement read.

After a few days, they again turned to their social networks to report that both Georgina and the surviving twin were already at home with the rest of the family.

They appreciated the support received for their unfortunate loss, which they said has been very important.

“Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just received in this world.”, they express in a part of the text.