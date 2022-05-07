Georgina Rodriguez reveals their daughter’s adorable name

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have experienced a real drama. Monday, April 18, 2022, the couple announced terrible news. Indeed, while Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant with twins, their son was stillborn. Only the duo’s granddaughter survived. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has died. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness. [… ] To our little boy, you are our angel, we will always love you.”, wrote the couple in a heartbreaking message published on Instagram. Three days later, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to celebrate with modesty and tenderness the birth of his daughter. “Gio (nickname he gives to Georgina, editor’s note) and our little girl are finally here with us. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world.”, declared the top athlete on Instagram, April 21, 2022.

Since then, the footballer has been scattering the photographs of his daughter. Despite the mourning, the young dad tries to keep smiling, so that his baby can move forward too. And the smile, the daughter of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo keeps it. The tiny baby offered pretty pouts to his parents, who really need it. Smiles captured by Georgina Rodriguez who could not help (…)

