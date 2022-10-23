Entertainment

Georgina Rodríguez shook the net in a sports outfit from the gym

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Georgina Rodriguez She is one of the most famous models internationally. She even has her own Spanish reality show on Netflix and recently announced the second season of ‘Soy Georgina’. “My mother, I can’t wait to see it, great, friend,” journalist Iván García, who is part of her closest friendship group, wrote to her.

For its part, Cristiano Ronaldo He is going through his worst moment at a sporting level, for which he was separated by the Manchester United coach. That is why the player left a statement through his official Instagram account. “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. That has not changed. I haven’t changed” he started saying.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Exclusive clip of ‘Look how they run’, the criminal comedy with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell

5 mins ago

“Am I stoned? »

8 mins ago

Anne Hathaway shines with her 7 best looks in boots with dresses of 2022

16 mins ago

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage will release a joint album this Friday

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button