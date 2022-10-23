Georgina Rodríguez shook the net in a sports outfit from the gym

Georgina Rodriguez She is one of the most famous models internationally. She even has her own Spanish reality show on Netflix and recently announced the second season of ‘Soy Georgina’. “My mother, I can’t wait to see it, great, friend,” journalist Iván García, who is part of her closest friendship group, wrote to her.

For its part, Cristiano Ronaldo He is going through his worst moment at a sporting level, for which he was separated by the Manchester United coach. That is why the player left a statement through his official Instagram account. “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. That has not changed. I haven’t changed” he started saying.

And he clarified: “I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process (…) Right now, I feel that I have to continue to work hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in any given game.” “Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and United must stand tall. Soon we will be together again.” Christian.

Georgina Rodriguez in the gym. Source: Instagram @georginagio

This Saturday, Georgina Rodriguez He published an incredible photo session from the gym promoting his favorite sportswear brand, the same one used by personalities such as Michelle Salas and Shannon de Lima. “Gym + @aloyoga” she wrote in the caption and everyone loved it.

Georgina Rodriguez in the gym. Source: Instagram @georginagio

in the photos, Georgina posed with a set of off-white top and leggings. The Instagram post quickly surpassed one million likes and 4,600 comments. Her sister, Ivana Rodríguez, wrote to her “Baby, baby! How divine”. “bodyoooo”, “Marta diaz 2.0?” and “Beauty!! Divina ”were some of the messages from her fans.