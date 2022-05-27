Georgina Rodríguez showed her postpartum figure: she wore a fitted dress at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival | Famous
On May 25, 2022, Georgina Rodríguez made her first appearance on the red carpet after giving birth to her baby Esmeralda, the second daughter she shares with Cristiano Ronaldo (she is also the stepmother of the soccer player’s other three children).
The model dazzled with a beautiful dress full of Swarovsky crystals at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Wearing this look by designer Ali Karoui, Georgina graced the cameras with various poses and showed great confidence as she showed off her curves in the fitted model that included a deep leg opening and a plunging neckline.
Unlike several celebrities who have shared that they follow strict diets to show off their red carpet looks (as happened with Kim Kardashian and her Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala), Georgina Rodríguez is “a good eater”, something that she revealed on her reality show ‘I’m Georgina’. Sausages such as Iberian ham and secallona, made up of the best cuts of pork, are not lacking in her diet.
The 28-year-old has shown that one can enjoy these foods, as well as desserts, cakes, ice cream and other dishes without guilt. The key to it is balance. Georgina combines this type of food with her healthy diet.
In addition, she is disciplined with her physical training, with which she seeks her health and works her muscles with exercises such as squats, hip abductions, butt kicks and more.
With this balance in his life, Ronaldo’s partner maintains his curvaceous figure, which he does not hesitate to show off with fitted dresses, such as Cannes 2022 or the multiple looks that he has worn in other editions of this event, as well as in other festivals. like the one in Venice.
Her confidence is undoubtedly projected every time she walks down the red carpet, in addition, she remains constant in her daily looks, where pants, jeans and more casual clothes also hug her curves.
Rodríguez also shows off her confident and self-assured silhouette in bikinis, with which she also shows that you don’t have to be a size 0 to look spectacular.