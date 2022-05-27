Georgina Rodríguez showed her postpartum figure: she wore a fitted dress at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival | Famous

Unlike several celebrities who have shared that they follow strict diets to show off their red carpet looks (as happened with Kim Kardashian and her Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala), Georgina Rodríguez is “a good eater”, something that she revealed on her reality show ‘I’m Georgina’. Sausages such as Iberian ham and secallona, ​​made up of the best cuts of pork, are not lacking in her diet.