Georgina Rodriguez: “So Cristiano Ronaldo fell in love with me”

“I know what it means to have nothing and I know what it means to have everything.” Georgina Rodriguez she used a few words to describe the scale of the encounter that changed her life, and in a nutshell she tried to keep her dualism together: humble origins, a past as a saleswoman, bus rides and studios, then a Bugatti , the bags of Hermes, the villas so big they get lost in them. Soy Georginadocuseries on Netflixthe lady agreed Cristiano Ronaldo to clean up from gossip, from inferences.

“It was a Thursday in the summer,” began the 28-year-old, “I worked at Gucci (in Madrid, ed), I was supposed to leave at five, but a colleague called me and asked me to stay an extra half hour to wait for a customer “. A sliding doors, thirty minutes of unexpected work. Then, on leaving the shop, the meeting. “A beautiful man, almost two meters tall, appeared, accompanied by a child and a group of friends. I began to feel butterflies in my stomach, I thought “What’s happening to me?” »Recalled Rodriguez, explaining how Ronaldo noticed her, invited her to dinner, then to Disneyland Paris, where they were photographed for the first time. “I did not think she would become the woman of my life,” admitted the Golden Ball, who intervened in the shooting. “Cristiano picked me up when I finished work. My colleagues couldn’t believe it, I came by bus and drove off in the Bugatti», Continued the former model, who, linked to Ronaldo since 2016, became Alana’s mother and is now expecting twins.