Georgina Rodriguez takes her Nike sneakers for a private jet flight – Footwear News

Georgina Rodriguez took an all-white approach to travel attire for her flight on Wednesday.

The “I Am Georgina” star wore a pair of white Aloe Crew socks with matching Nike sneakers. The set featured a mesh upper with a light pink Swoosh emblem next to a black collar and lace-up closure. The shoes were completed with white angular soles.

Rodriguez paired the sneakers with a white Alo yoga minidress, which featured a fitted silhouette and a zipper accent at the center of the neckline.

The television personality wore a gold pendant necklace, a shiny silver-tone bracelet, a pair of diamond hoops and two heavy rings. She completed the look with a Dior scarf tied with a strap along with a linked watch and a mustard croc-embossed Birkin handbag. She styled her dark brown hair into a sleek bun, and focused on her minimal makeup which included a nude pink lip.

Over the past few years, Rodriguez has been seen wearing sets from the leisurewear brand on several occasions, such as the green sweatsuit she wore to a trip to the lake with her kids last April. She now serves as one of their brand ambassadors.

Earlier this month, the model attracted attention while attending the Venice Film Festival. She walked the red carpet wearing a stunning red gown and a pair of black platform boots.

Georgina Rodriguez on her Instagram Story on Sept. 20, 2023. Georgina Rodriguez

When it comes to fashion, Rodriguez often prefers fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often wears pointed-toe pumps with different patterns and textures for any occasion. Her expansive wardrobe is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodriguez has also starred in several campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for underwear and swimwear brand Yamame, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.