Georgina Rodriguez: the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo confides as rarely on their stillborn baby

Last April, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo lived through a terrible tragedy, losing one of their twins at birth. A subject that will have a large place in the new season of its documentary series broadcast on Netflix, as revealed by The Sun, while journalists were able to discover the first images.

It is a tragedy that future parents fear, and which fell on Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. The couple, who were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, for the month of April, announced the sad news on their Instagram pages: one of their babies, the little boy, had not survived the birth . A real tragedy, theworst pain a parent can feel“, they had indicated before adding: “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to go through this moment with hope and happiness.“

Bruised, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had been able to count on the support of the supporters, despite the still very strong pain, which the mother of the family had discreetly shared in an Instagram story. Last August, Georgina Rodriguez also posted a moving photo, paying tribute to her missing baby, in a sanctuary in Portugal.

“A big piece of my heart broke”

While the second season of his documentary series will soon be available on Netflix, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend should talk at length about the loss of her babyas revealed by the journalists of The Sun. Information confirmed by Alvaro Diaz, the entertainment director of Netflix Spain.

“Life has given me so many things in such a short time. This year, I had the best and worst time of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart broke and I wondered how I could carry on“, confided Georgina Rodriguez in her documentary series, whose images were broadcast for the first time during a film festival in Spain. Then to add: “I looked into my children’s eyes and there I saw that the only way to overcome was to be together“. A wound still alive for the young mother…