Georgina Rodriguez: the darling of Cristiano Ronaldo incendiary on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival
Georgina Rodriguez appeared like a femme fatale on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend caused a sensation on the red carpet.
She could not miss the Venice Film Festival: Georgina Rodriguez was this Thursday on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the films Tar and Bardo, Falsa cronica de unas cuantas verdades. The companion of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in a short black dress with slits: a total femme fatale look. Hair tied at the top of the head, in an elegant bun, a lock on the forehead and a sparkling smile. In Italy, Georgina Rodriguez chain the looks. But there is an accessory that the young woman never separates from: her necklace.
Earlier already, she wore this golden choker-type jewel that hugs her neck, and notably matches her bracelet on her right wrist. Her dress, from the fall 2022 collection of the Genny brand, is sold for around 1000 euros.
Georgina Rodriguez’s tribute
Georgina Rodriguez is smiling after a tragedy that hit his family. The young woman of 28 years and Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with the disappearance of one of their twinsApril 18, 2022. Since this brutal and tragic disappearance, on numerous occasions, the famous football player and his partner do not miss an opportunity to pay tribute to their baby. To salute his memory, Georgina Rodriguez had a symbol tattooed on his forearm on August 25.
A drama that had an impact even on the football fields. During a match which followed the tragedy, supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to support them with a minute’s silence.
Red carpet of the film "Tar" and "Bardo, Falsa cronica de unas cuantas verdades" during the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, the Mostra. September 1, 2022.
Georgina Rodriguez at the screening of the film "Tar" during the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival (La Mostra), Italy, September 1, 2022.
Georgina Rodriguez at the screening of the film "Tar" during the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival (La Mostra), Italy, September 1, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Jr and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Jr and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at the FIFA Football Awards photocall in Zurich on January 9, 2017.
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez go to dinner at a restaurant in Malaga, Spain, May 30, 2018.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of one of their twins at birth last April.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at the MTV European Music Awards 2019 (MTV EMA's) party at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain on November 3, 2019
Georgina Rodriguez
Climbing the steps of the film "France" during the 74th Cannes International Film Festival. July 15, 2021.
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez during the red carpet of the film "Madres Paralelas" for the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, La Mostra on September 1, 2021.