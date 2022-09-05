Georgina Rodriguez: the darling of Cristiano Ronaldo incendiary on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival

Georgina Rodriguez appeared like a femme fatale on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend caused a sensation on the red carpet.

She could not miss the Venice Film Festival: Georgina Rodriguez was this Thursday on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the films Tar and Bardo, Falsa cronica de unas cuantas verdades. The companion of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in a short black dress with slits: a total femme fatale look. Hair tied at the top of the head, in an elegant bun, a lock on the forehead and a sparkling smile. In Italy, Georgina Rodriguez chain the looks. But there is an accessory that the young woman never separates from: her necklace.

Earlier already, she wore this golden choker-type jewel that hugs her neck, and notably matches her bracelet on her right wrist. Her dress, from the fall 2022 collection of the Genny brand, is sold for around 1000 euros.

Georgina Rodriguez’s tribute

Georgina Rodriguez is smiling after a tragedy that hit his family. The young woman of 28 years and Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with the disappearance of one of their twinsApril 18, 2022. Since this brutal and tragic disappearance, on numerous occasions, the famous football player and his partner do not miss an opportunity to pay tribute to their baby. To salute his memory, Georgina Rodriguez had a symbol tattooed on his forearm on August 25.

A drama that had an impact even on the football fields. During a match which followed the tragedy, supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to support them with a minute’s silence.