Georgina Rodriguez, the distress message

Wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez had a bad experience of the treatment inflicted by the paparazzi during her vacation. After a pregnancy that saw her lose one of her twins at birth, she posted a message full of distress.

On April 18, the Ronaldo family experienced a moment that was both joyful and painful. Ambiguity of feelings as Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl. A joy obstructed by the excruciating pain of having lost the other child that the young woman was expecting. Because Georgina was pregnant with twins. A little over two months after this painful ordeal, she left to enjoy a few days of vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo, their children and some friends. But the joy was not really there for the mother.

And she made it clear in her own way by relaying an article published by Glamor on Friday. In it, the journalist Maria Mérida deplores the fact that the paparazzi and the people looking at the photos of Georgina Rodriguez stick only to her physique modified by her pregnancy and childbirth. ” Nobody sees the woman, nobody thinks about what she has suffered, what she fears and what she wants, what she is and could be. The author borrows a word from Philip Roth to say that Madame Ronaldo is ” a beautiful invisible woman“, hidden behind the reality TV star image that she has become.

Downside

Georgina Rodriguez needs time to rebuild herself, both physically and above all morally. But fame is ruthless in that it leaves very little rest to those who profit from it. At twenty-eight, the native of Buenos Aires remains more than ever in the spotlight and in the sights of photographers. The other side of a coin that is not always easy to wear.