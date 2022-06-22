Georgina Rodriguez: the heartbreaking message from Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend to their missing baby

On April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the unthinkable: the death at birth of their baby. Two months later, this one pays tribute to this child who disappeared too soon on Instagram…

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were overjoyed a few weeks ago … Indeed, the footballer and his partner were waiting with great impatience for the birth of their children, twins. Alas, misfortune struck the couple in the most tragic way by taking away one of these long-awaited babies because one of the infants died… Bella Esmeralda is healthy but her brother is no more.

On social networks, the parents asked for intimacy and respect for their privacy in these particularly difficult times. On the field, the other football players have largely paid tribute to their peer in full mourning. Once the football season is over, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez flew away with their little family to take a breather, far away under the sun of the Balearic Islands.

Georgina Rodriguez pays tribute to her twin son who died at birth, two months after his tragic death

On her Instagram account on which she posts a lot of content allowing her to follow her daily life alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, Georgina Rodriguez unveiled in story a new tribute to her deceased twin son. On June 21, 2022, the one followed by 38 million subscribers on the photo and video sharing social network revealed a snapshot of the cloudy sky. Only a nice clearing manages to make its way through the grayness. Next to this halo of light, she inscribed angel head emojis and a red heart, in reference to his child… Shocking.