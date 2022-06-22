Georgina Rodriguez: the moving wink of the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo for his late baby

On April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced very sad news after the death of one of their twins during childbirth. After many tributes paid to them, the young model gave a nice nod to her late baby on Instagram.

This is very sad news that shook the world of football and much more on April 18, 2022. While Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins to enlarge the siblings of the Portuguese, the young Argentinian-Spanish influencer and actress announced that she had lost one of her babies during childbirth. A drama which the star couple quickly shared on social networks, causing a large wave of emotions on the Web. Manchester United striker, to him, received many tributes from the English public who warmly applauded him for long minutes during matches who followed this sad news. Two months later, and following a mixed year with his Mancunian training, the Portuguese star striker and the young model, decided to take a few days of good time on the side of the Balearic Islands.

A meaningful photo paying tribute to her missing baby

Far from the 458 million subscribers of his companion, who is also the most followed person on Instagram in the world, Georgina Rodriguez still has no less than 38 million. A community with which she likes to share her daily life apartlike her documentary featuring her on Netflix, titled Me, Georgina.

But this Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the one who met the former Real Madrid striker in 2016 in the Spanish capital, posted a photo in a much more solemn tone. In her Instagram story, the one who signed with the modeling agency UNO Models in 2017 shared a snap showing the cloudy sky, split with a clearing revealing a glimpse of beautiful light, and accompanied by two emojis of an angel and a red heart. A breakthrough in the sky that she probably saw as a sign of her late baby, and a drama experienced which, inevitably, will take time to subside.