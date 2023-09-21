Georgina Rodriguez unbuttoned her neckline and caused a revolution

In recent years, Georgina Rodriguez Has become a very popular personality on social media. Her rise to fame is largely related to her relationship with Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, but she has managed to create her own identity and online presence beyond that association. A few hours ago, the influencer shared a reel of photos posing private jet And it was flooded with ‘likes’.

Georgina Rodriguez posing in a private jet. Image from Instagram @georginagio.

Georgina He usually uses his personal account Instagram, where more than 51 million followers follow him to share postcards about his work projects and even his personal life. Sometimes, rodriguez Posts content related to their commitment to fitness and health, which attracts an audience interested in wellness and physical activity.

Another reason for her popularity on social media is her glamorous and luxurious lifestyle, which she regularly shares through photos and videos. Instagram, His followers love to follow his travels, fashion events, photo shoots and family moments with Ronaldo and his children. This has made him an icon of style and aspiration for many who follow him.

Georgina usually uses many accessories to complete her look. Image from Instagram @georginagio.

recently, rodriguez They were encouraged to upload a series of photos posing private jet, On this occasion, the model showed her beautiful figure wearing a sports outfit of the famous brand ‘Alo Yoga’. A fitted dress with a slightly open closure at the neckline. To complete the look, she added some sneakers, high stockings and gold accessories, which are in trend this season.

Georgina Rodriguez wears a white sports outfit. Image from Instagram @georginagio.

The response from users was immediate. Almost immediately he received a lot of comments and comments from users who dared to write him a few messages. “Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t need the cup, he has already won the world”, “Impressive”, “But how beautiful love is”, were some of the comments left by netizens.