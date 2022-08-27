Georgina Rodriguez unveils a new tattoo: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend pays tribute to her missing son…

It’s a story that moved the world of football and beyond. On April 18, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced on their social networks the death of one of their twins during childbirth. Terrible news for the two stars, who were nevertheless able to count on the support of their loved ones as well as supporters of opposing teams. Quickly returning to competition, the 37-year-old Portuguese did not take long to recover from this tragedy. In their misfortune, the couple still had the happiness of having a little girl, Bella Esmeralda.

The adorable little brunette has been pampered by the whole family since her arrival and she has already traveled quite a bit since Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been to the Balearic Islands this summer. If the Portuguese has returned to training and the competition has restarted in England, the beautiful 28-year-old Spaniard has continued his vacation. A few weeks ago she returned to the city where she grew up, Madrid, with her children and several days ago she was in Fatima, Portugal, where she was able to collect herself in one of the city ​​churches.

A tattoo in tribute to his son who left too soon

After this beautiful moment when she obviously had a thought for her missing son, the young mother decided to leave for Italy and more precisely for Sardinia. There, she went to a tattoo parlor for a very special request. As can be seen in the photos she has just published, Georgina Rodriguez has decided to get tattoo two cherubs on the left arm. A design that can be interpreted as a symbol of her twins and a new tribute to her young son who died during childbirth. Obviously very touched by this tragic event, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo therefore wishes to keep a trace for life of this son that he will not have the chance to raise.