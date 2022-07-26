Georgina Rodríguez: what you should know about the changes that a woman experiences during pregnancy and after childbirth | FAME

Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldogoes through a stage of happiness with his family, above all, after having brought her daughter into the world a few months ago. After that, the influencer has had no problem showing how she currently looks after childbirthdespite the criticism that may exist.

Every woman experiences physical and, in some cases, emotional changes during the pregnancy stage and even months after the birth of the baby. That is why some women may have a postpartum weight gain but with the passage of time they will recover their normal figure.

In that sense, the influencer and model Georgina Rodriguez She has not hesitated to show herself as she has been after giving birth to her baby.

On the other hand, two specialists in health issues have given their point of view regarding the changes that a woman faces during the gestation stage and after childbirth.

Georgina Rodríguez is the girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)

WHAT CHANGES ARE PRODUCED IN WOMEN DURING PREGNANCY?

To answer this answer no one better than the gynecologist Mercedes Herrero Count and the dermatologist Lidia brown who gave an interview to the ElMundo portal where they explain this type of process in detail.

Physical changes

As everyone knows, the woman’s body has notorious changes during the gestation stage and that is a natural process, therefore, a new life is being brought into the world.

the gynecologist Mercedes Herrero Countsaid that during pregnancy it is normal for a woman to gain a weight of between nine and eleven kilos and of those between three and four kilos are from the baby itself, while 1.5 kilos will be from the amniotic fluid and, finally, one is of the placenta.

The specialist also specified -according to the portal- that the uterus grows from the first days of pregnancy. “Its size goes from a pear to a large watermelon. Its fibers multiply, in addition to stretching. In weight, it represents an increase in tissue of approximately one kilo“, said.

Mercedes Herrero indicates that after giving birth “what corresponds to the fetus, liquid and placenta is lost; in total, about six and a half kiloseither”. However, he also points out that on some occasions women retain liquids in the following days, although during the puerperium and 40 days postpartumthe liquid is lost.

Georgina Rodríguez is shown enjoying the beach (Photo: Georgina Rodríguez / Instagram)

skin changes

The changes by pregnancy they can also be seen on the skin of mothers who are about to give birth or during the postpartum period.

Therefore, the dermatologist Lidia Maroñaswho is also an expert in aesthetic medicine at Merz Aesthetics at Clínica Bmum, revealed how these skin changes manifest themselves.

“The elevation of estrogen and progesterone levels favors various changes in the skin during pregnancy. During the first trimester, the activity of the sebaceous glands increases, causing seborrhea and, in some cases, the appearance of acne lesions on the face. This acne is typically inflammatory with red, painful pimples preferably located on the jawline, neck, and cheeks.”sustained ElMundo.

The specialist assures that the effect of progesterone also makes the skin more sensitive and prone to dehydration. She adds that some women have flare-ups of rosacea and the appearance of redness or veins due to the vasodilator effect of progesterone.

“The lytic action of estrogens on the collagen of the dermis accelerates its degradation, favoring the appearance of flaccidity or skin laxity, which is especially noticeable in the postpartum period.“, I note.

Finally, he mentioned that women after giving birth they retain liquids, even with the appearance of edema in the dependent areas such as feet, legs, hands, mucous membranes such as the lips. This is due to the congestive and vasodilator effect of progesterone.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez enjoy their vacation on a luxurious yacht (Photo: Georgina Rodríguez / Instagram)

TIME TO RECOVER

The doctor mercedes smith gave some advice to women who are pregnant or who are in the postpartum stage.

“The act of bringing a life into the world is great. The puerperium is a process; the body needs time to recover and return to its best version, away from stereotypes. Only a society that values ​​and cares for motherhood can be considered a healthy society”, he sentenced.

