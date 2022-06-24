Entertainment

Georgina Rodríguez wore a swimsuit, the most beautiful mermaid

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

It seems that the Spanish woman became a fugitive from a fairy tale worthy of Disneyas Georgina Rodríguez emerged from the waves as the most beautiful mermaid in the Mediterranean Sea, managing to conquer hearts wholesale with her beautiful heart-stopping silhouette and her charismatic personality.

The wife of Cristiano Ronaldo She knows very well how to take advantage of the charms that nature offers to have a good time in the company of her husband and children and break the routine from time to time, which is why she undertook an adventure on the family yacht in order to sail the crystal clear waters from the European coasts.

Due to her constant publications, the followers of the 28-year-old businesswoman can realize that one of the favorite sites in the world of Georgina Rodriguez it is the sea, since he is constantly seen doing water activities as well as sunbathing under the warm afternoons of Portugal, where he currently resides.

It could be of interest to you: Kimberly Loaiza takes over denim looking fabulous

On this occasion, the chosen outfit was a purple beach outfit that releases all the curves of the Spanish woman, where it is easy to get lost following the sinuous lines that make her up. But these results are not the work of chance, being the product of the discipline to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Georgina Rodríguez wore a swimsuit, the most beautiful mermaid. Source: Instagram

Click here to see the photo.

The photograph liked his fans so much that it was shared by one of the many Instagram accounts where the best postcards of georgina gioas he is affectionately nicknamed on the internet, receiving endless expressions of support and admiration from his followers.

“The woman who knows what it is to have nothing and what it is to have everything”, “Beautiful”, “You are a Goddess”, were some of the most outstanding comments. She was also receiving a significant number of reactions to show her liking

Nowadays Georgina Rodriguez her body remains intact, even after giving birth twice. However, she is not afraid to show the passage of time through her skin, accepting the normal characteristics that can be had after pregnancy and lovingly embracing her body.

In social networks, he was seen resuming activities in the gym shortly after a month had passed since he had his little Esmeralda, the name of the newborn, who is almost three months old and travels happily accompanying her parents all over the world. Europe for the meetings of CR7.

Follow us on

Student of Educational Sciences in the Spanish area since 2021. I began my journey through the world of entertainment reporting for Show News of El Debate in March 2022, where I have the opportunity to explore the facets of journalistic creation related to the industry. musical, cinematographic and entertainment, in order to always keep readers well informed. Making use of my passion for art, I always seek to transmit the most truthful and exact data. During my time of academic training I have received training in the area of ​​office automation with diplomas in Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Cyber ​​Security, in addition to venturing into creative writing in my spare time.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Francisca surprised in ‘Despierta América’ debuting as a simultaneous English and Spanish translator

1 min ago

Jeans with cowboy boots, this is how the Fall-Winter 2022 trend is worn

3 mins ago

Justin Timberlake apologizes for his viral dance in khaki pants

13 mins ago

Diego Sinhue inaugurates the ISSEG Retiree House in Pénjamo – Dependencies Newsletters

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button