Georgina Rodríguez wore a swimsuit, the most beautiful mermaid | Instagram

It seems that the Spanish woman became a fugitive from a fairy tale worthy of Disneyas Georgina Rodríguez emerged from the waves as the most beautiful mermaid in the Mediterranean Sea, managing to conquer hearts wholesale with her beautiful heart-stopping silhouette and her charismatic personality.

The wife of Cristiano Ronaldo She knows very well how to take advantage of the charms that nature offers to have a good time in the company of her husband and children and break the routine from time to time, which is why she undertook an adventure on the family yacht in order to sail the crystal clear waters from the European coasts.

Due to her constant publications, the followers of the 28-year-old businesswoman can realize that one of the favorite sites in the world of Georgina Rodriguez it is the sea, since he is constantly seen doing water activities as well as sunbathing under the warm afternoons of Portugal, where he currently resides.

It could be of interest to you: Kimberly Loaiza takes over denim looking fabulous

On this occasion, the chosen outfit was a purple beach outfit that releases all the curves of the Spanish woman, where it is easy to get lost following the sinuous lines that make her up. But these results are not the work of chance, being the product of the discipline to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Georgina Rodríguez wore a swimsuit, the most beautiful mermaid. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the photo.

The photograph liked his fans so much that it was shared by one of the many Instagram accounts where the best postcards of georgina gioas he is affectionately nicknamed on the internet, receiving endless expressions of support and admiration from his followers.

“The woman who knows what it is to have nothing and what it is to have everything”, “Beautiful”, “You are a Goddess”, were some of the most outstanding comments. She was also receiving a significant number of reactions to show her liking

Nowadays Georgina Rodriguez her body remains intact, even after giving birth twice. However, she is not afraid to show the passage of time through her skin, accepting the normal characteristics that can be had after pregnancy and lovingly embracing her body.

In social networks, he was seen resuming activities in the gym shortly after a month had passed since he had his little Esmeralda, the name of the newborn, who is almost three months old and travels happily accompanying her parents all over the world. Europe for the meetings of CR7.