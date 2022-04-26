Georgina’s environment tells how she is after the death of her son

The film industry continues to cancel or suspend the actor’s projects for his assault on the comedian at the Oscars.

No one connects him to the incident, but the truth is that he skims over each of Will Simth’s projects that drop like ripe fruit.

By now, the grotesque episode of the Oscars ceremony is well known around the world: an unfortunate joke by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett, who suffers from alopecia, provoked an overreaction from Will Smith, who slapped the comedian unceremoniously.

Since then, the American actor has lived through a real ordeal. Subjected to public ridicule and punished by the Academy, Will Smith suffers in his flesh the scourge of so-called cancel culture.

An increasingly widespread practice which, for practical purposes, means ostracism for those who suffer it for an action or comment deemed inappropriate.

And in those is Will Smith. “It’s not kryptonite yet. He has to sit in the dock for a while, but it will all pass.”said an executive of a film studio consulted by The Hollywood Reporter a few weeks ago, but the truth is that no one wants accounts with the actor in these moments.

The North American publication has previously echoed the fact that Netflix has halted pre-production on the Netflix action movie starring Smith, Fast and Loose.

Additionally, it also transpired that the actor was given 40 script pages for an upcoming fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, but Sony opted to shelve that blockbuster as well.

It’s also unclear what will happen with Emancipation, in which Will Smith plays a runaway slave escaping the Louisiana swamps.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is currently in post-production and is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2022, but no release date has yet been set.

New projects in question

More recently, Netflix also seems to have put the second part of Bright in the freezer, a film starring Smith that mixes crime genre and epic fantasy with surprising results.

And Disney was the latest to jump on the “canceller” bandwagon as it delayed the start of filming for Pole to Pole, which was to be Will Smith’s third collaboration with Disney+ following Our Planet and Welcome to Earth, a docu- series produced by the streaming platform actor.

Thus, while Will Smith must continue to face the consequences of his incontinence, Chris Rock, the other great protagonist of the event with the permission of Jada Pinkett, increases his cache and increases his bank account.

The slap eclipsed a joke probably as inappropriate as it was fruitful that will no doubt end up marking his career as well, although it will not be aggrieved like that of Will Smirh. With an Oscar, but “canceled”.