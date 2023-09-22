Geox appoints Penelope Cruz as its first brand ambassador

translated by



Italian brand Geox chose Spanish actress Penélope Cruz as its brand image. The artist becomes the brand’s first ambassador and will be the face that will represent the brand this autumn-winter through spring 2024.

The first campaign will launch worldwide in September and be distributed across multiple channels. The pictures in the announcement were filmed in Madrid, directed by Gray Sorrenti, and composed by Eduardo Cruz, the actress’s writer, with music supported by Geox.

“Our company has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and we are very satisfied to have Penélope Cruz become our first ambassador. It will inform the world of the new positioning of our brand, as it symbolizes the evolution of style that reflects the beauty It’s on the middle line.” , beauty and wellness. and comfort, a winning philosophy that has always been at the basis of the concept of our products,” says Mario Moretti Polegato, company founder and president.

Selection of brand ambassador is part of the company’s strategy to accelerate investment Marketing, “A sponsor like Penelope Cruz, with a highly credible image, will add enormous value to the impact of our communications,” says Livio Libraleso, CEO of Geox.

The campaigns will be complemented by a capsule collection developed by the artist and her mother, Monica Cruz, for next spring. Titled “Geicos by Penélope and Monica Cruz” and available in stores and online from February 2024, it is composed of footwear (boots, moccasins and sandals) as well as clothing items such as trench coats, anoraks and technical jackets.

