Geraldine Bazán and Alejandro Nones enjoy Paris

Europe is the inspiration Geraldine Bazanwho enjoys a few days in that destination on the occasion of his passing through various events around the Cannes Film Festival. The actress’s getaway was very special, because in addition to leaving her place with her glamorous looks, she was very well accompanied by Alexander Noneswith whom he shares credits in the second part of the story Crown of tears, and with whom it is rumored that he has an affair, a version that neither of them has confirmed until now. Thus, after a few days on the Côte d’Azur, both flew directly to Paris, from where they shared some glimpses of her first moments touring the City of Love, one of the interpreter’s favorite places.

Geraldine published on her social networks a couple of photos in which she shows herself looking very pretty wearing a red outfit, one of the star’s favorite colors and infallible bet, who has deserved the compliments of her fans, pending her visit to France. Through their stories Instagram, the actress showed a clip in which she appears walking with her luggage through the airport, showing off a flower arrangement. Already installed in the city, and in addition to enjoying the exquisite cuisine, she took time to walk through emblematic sites such as the Eiffel Tower and the historic Place Vendôme, where the Vendôme Column, erected by Napoleon Bonaparte, is located.

Just like Geraldine, Alejandro Nones has shown some images of his walk through Paris, including a photograph of his night out. So far, the soap opera heartthrob has not been seen in the company of Bazán either, although it is known from the coincidence of their publications that they travel together. Thus, both make these days the most unforgettable, happy of their experience in Cannes, where they monopolized the spotlight from the first moment, giving lessons in style, sobriety and elegance. Of course, they have been very reserved in the face of the rumors that their closeness has aroused, leaving everything in uncertainty until now.

What Geraldine has said about her supposed romance

Accustomed to sharing her views on various topics, Geraldine Bazán has also not escaped being asked about her alleged romance with Alejandro Nones in recent months, so she spoke about this situation in a recent interview. “It is normal for them to relate to your classmates, and the truth is that nothing…”, she told the cameras of the television program Today. In that space, the reporter mentioned the moment in which the two were seen at one of the concerts that Coldplay offered in Mexico City, to which she surely replied: “The other day I also met David Zepeda in MYST and they also already said, but well, it doesn’t matter, it’s our daily bread…”, he assured.

The truth is that Geraldine claims to be in one of the best stages of her life, focused on her professional life and happy with the personal stability she has achieved. “I am in an incredible moment. The stages of life are always changing too and I am in an incredible moment, working hard, in very good health, watching my daughters grow up, in a project that I am very excited about and I hope you will see it soon. Yeah, not much free time, very busy. I cannot be more grateful to life for being a healthy woman, for being a woman who does what she likes, for having healthy daughters, who fill my soul, who are my teachers, my companions…”, she said.

