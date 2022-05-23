Geraldine Bazán and Alejandro Nones turn heads again on their second night at Cannes

Without a doubt, this weekend was very special for Geraldine Bazan. And it is that the beautiful actress left square with her looks in the different events to which she appeared on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival, in France, to where she traveled very well accompanied by Alexander Noneshis cast partner in the second part of the telenovela Crown of tears, which will be released soon. As happened on Saturday night, when Geraldine dazzled those attending the gala organized by Chopard with an elegant sky blue dress, the artist made an impact during her second night in Cannes now with an incredible red dress with which, without a doubt, He captured the eyes, because he also arrived again arm in arm with Alejandro, who, like her, looked very handsome in a very classic and elegant look.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

Repeating her success from the night before, Geraldine looked her hottest in a red satin shift dress from the Mexican firm Victor & Jesse, with a V-neckline that went from her abdomen and covered her shoulders and back. However, the most striking detail of the design was the crystal embroidery that began at the height of her neck and covered the entire chest of the actress, which gave her the necessary touch of glamor for her night in Cannes. Bazán complemented her look with discreet long pearl earrings and makeup in darker tones, leaving all the prominence to her red lips.

Although the actress has been very discreet with her love life in recent years and has avoided talking about the rumors that relate her romantically with Alejandro Nones, for the second night in a row he was seen smiling and happy next to his handsome colleague, with whom he posed with the most smiling during his time on the red carpet of the event they attended last Sunday afternoon. As expected, the actors caught everyone’s attention by showing off the complicity and chemistry that exists between them.

SEE GALLERY

It should be clarified that despite these public appearances, so far neither of the two actors has wanted to confirm or deny their alleged courtship. In fact, both Geraldine and Alejandro have shared some glimpses of their time in Cannes on their social networks, although in none of their publications have they been seen together, something that has undoubtedly caught the attention of their followers.

What has Geraldine said about her alleged affair with Alejandro?

With the sincerity that usually characterizes her, Geraldine Bazán has faced the speculations that have arisen as a result of the fact that she began working with Alejandro Nones, an actor with whom she has been related in recent months and with whom she has been seen sharing of some beautiful moments, as it was during one of the recent concerts that Coldplay offered in Mexico City. “Well, it’s normal for them to associate you with your classmates, and the truth is that nothing, nothing… The other day I also met David Zepeda on MYST and they also already said, and I was like ‘well, it doesn’t matter , it is our daily bread’”, assured the interpreter during a talk she had with the program Todayleaving everyone with doubts about her supposed courtship with Alejandro.

SEE GALLERY





