Geraldine Bazán dazzles with yellow pearl dress at Mariana Torres wedding

Geraldine Bazán dazzles in a yellow dress with pearls at Mariana Torres’ wedding. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like a fairy tale princess, the gorgeous actress from the Netflix series, 100 days to fall in love, Geraldine Bazandazzled with yellow dress of pearls at the wedding of Mariana Torres, who became the wife of her great love Jonathan Nienow.

Without a doubt, one of the most important days not only in the life of the couple, but also of Geraldine Bazan being able to be a part of one of her great friends from the artistic world, Mariana Torres, whom she met when they shared the screen in the youth soap opera like in the movies.

The ex-wife of the Mexican actor Gabriel Sotolooked spectacular and radiant with a detailed yellow dress with a halter neckline, and translucent fabric to the waist, adorned with hundreds of yellow pearls of different sizes that covered her charms, and at the same time figured out the silhouette.

The divine design was carried out by the talented Mexican fashion designers Victor and Jesse, who have already dressed Geraldine Bazan previously, as well as great personalities recently such as Yuri, Cynthia Rodríguez, Kristal Silva, Laura G, Maribel Guardia, and the second-place winner of Miss Universe 2021, Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira.

Miranda’s mother and Elizabeth Marie Soto She paired her dreamy gown with towering silver platform sneakers, which showed off her shapely legs through a flirty dress slit running from the thigh.

As for the hairstyle, Geraldine Bazan She opted for something simple, but very stylish that could show off her impeccable hair, with a half ponytail and casual waves, which gave her a youthful and trendy touch.

the beautiful Geraldine Bazan She dazzled and stole the attention with her beautiful outfit, opening the floor and giving her all on the dance floor, showing her best steps when dancing to the songs of the moment, such as La Tusa.

The wedding of Mariana Torres and Jonathan Nienow was held in Punta de Mita, Nayarit, where she and her friends, including Geraldine Bazanin a fun bachelorette party.

Geraldine Bazán dazzles in a yellow dress with pearls at Mariana Torres’ wedding. PHOTO: SPECIAL/INSTAGRAM



The 38-year-old actress of soap operas like Victory and Crown of tearstraveled to Nayarit to be part of one of the happiest days in the life of her great friend, to later rejoin the recordings of the new telenovela by José Alberto Castro, Crown of Tears 2where he shares credits with the Queen, Victoria Ruffo, as well as with Mané de la Parra and a great cast.