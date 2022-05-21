Geraldine Bazán denounced that a service driver by app stole her

(Photo: @geraldinebazan/Instagram)

Geraldine Bazán publicly denounced a driver of a transport service for the alleged theft of her wardrobe. After several attempts to locate the garments or establish communication with the person in charge, the actress sent him a forceful message through his social networks and requested the support of his followers to spread the information.

The events occurred during the morning of last Thursday, May 19. According to the testimony shared by Gabriel Soto’s ex-wife in her stories of Instagram, requested a ride through an app to have her wardrobe shipped to her by her production team so that he could prepare in advance. He soon received a response from Héctor Miguel, a driver who not only accepted the trip, but also received the package.

Everything seemed to run completely normally until, after a few seconds, the driver canceled the trip. The 39-year-old interpreter confessed that at first she did not want to distrust the person behind the wheel, because she thought that perhaps she had made a mistake and instead of starting the trip in the apps pressed the cancel option.

The actress shared the situation she was experiencing with this image before posting a video. (Photo: @geraldinebazan/Instagram)

“I ask for a Uber in the morning because they were going to send me a couple of wardrobe items. They give it to the driver and instead of starting the trip or well, after 30 seconds he cancels the trip. I really thought at first that it had been a mistake, that instead of starting it he made a mistake and pressed cancel, but no, “he said.

After what happened, he tried to establish contact with the driver through the same application, but received no response. Without giving up, he sent some voice messages that didn’t work either. In the end, she turned to her social networks to publicly denounce the alleged person responsible for the loss of his wardrobe and shared the relevant information.

Hours later, Geraldine Bazán commented that He managed to get in touch with the company, but the only solution they gave him was to report the theft of his belongings to the corresponding authorities. Before doing so, the actress decided to send a message to the driver in question to ask him in the most attentive way to return the costume and pointed out that the pieces do not have a great monetary value.

He even uploaded a meme on his stories to exemplify how he felt about the whole situation. (Photo: @geraldinebazan/Instagram)

“I want to ask Héctor Miguel, the Uber driver, […] for me it is very important, it is nothing that has an extraordinary valueNot at all, but it is something very important that has to do with my work. So, I don’t want to affect yours at all, but only if I ask you to communicate with me through this channel. If you know him, please send him this message“, said.

The actress did not receive any response, but she hopes to be able to recover the costumes that she would use. Within her message, she took the opportunity to ask the transport service to try to establish protocols or have more tools that contribute to solving problems.

“I think that they should have much more tools to solve this type of thing, obviously the data of all the drivers,” he added.

(Photo: screenshot/Twitter)

The alleged robbery of Geraldine Bazán’s wardrobe occurred days after Paulina Goto denounced the worrying situation experienced while traveling in a car from the same company. According to him he told in tweets, the driver did not allow him to get off her when he felt in danger due to the actions and attitude that he had had with her. Thus, he asked her to stop the car but she did not and the only solution he found was to jump from the vehicle while it was still moving.

