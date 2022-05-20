Geraldine Bazán denounces theft by an Uber driver, what happened?

No one is safe from crime, and that includes celebrities, because Geraldine Bazan He was the most recent victim and so he denounced it.

The actress took to her social networks to report that suffered from a robbery by a service platform driver Uber.

Related news

In addition to telling what happened, the star asked for help to be able to retrieve your items stolen, of which he did not specify what they were.

Through her Instagram account, the famous asked the Uber page for help, where she also narrated how the events occurred.

Geraldine Bazán denounces robbery. IG @geraldinebazan

Bazán assures that the driver received the items that he had to send to the recipient, but canceled the trip and no more was heard about it.

“Friends of Uber I need your urgent help. The driver was given a package for shipment, received it, started and immediately after canceled the trip with my items in his possession,” he wrote.

He also reported that he tried to contact the popular Uber travel application, but so far noor got a response.

“I have already tried to make contact through the application without any success. Please, I need my things, they are of vital importance for my work,” he added.

In addition, the actress reiterated that they have not given her an answer and she is desperate because they were things to work on in the new production of “Crown of Hope”.

This would be the second installment of “Crown of tears“, where he will participate with Victoria Ruffo.

amv