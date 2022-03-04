Geraldine Bazán paralyzes the internet by showing herself without a drop of makeup

The beloved Mexican actress Geraldine Bazan became the topic of conversation on social networks after sharing a photograph in which reaffirmed his position on self-love, as it was shown without a drop of makeup. Here we tell you the details!

The actress of “100 days to fall in love” and “Falsa Identidad” is in one of the best stages of her life, because in addition to having an incredible relationship with her daughters and being successful in love, has an unparalleled beauty that does not hesitate to share through social networks.

Through a story on Instagram, Geraldine Bazán showed her natural beauty by saying “goodbye” to makeup. It was a short video clip while she is in a pilates center ready to start her exercise routine sheathed in a tight dark tone outfit.

The clip was soon taken up by different users, which generated a wave of positive comments towards the actress, specifically thanks for being seen naturally and without filters.

“Wow, you look incredibly beautiful!” “A queen inside and out. No-one like you”“You are a cutie Geraldine”, “You have always been and are the most beautiful goddess in the world” and “Beautiful, precious”, are some of the answers that are read on the internet.

It was on January 30 that Geraldine Bazán welcomed his 39th birthdayand he celebrated it in style at a party attended by his friends and family, which reached social networks thanks to the photos he published through his profile.

