Geraldine Bazán recovers her belongings after theft of an application taxi driver

The story of Geraldine Bazan and the robbery he suffered at the hands of an application taxi driver ended in a happy ending.

This was announced by the actress on her social networks, after she publicly denounced the driver who fled with her work things when she requested the trip and this moment after receiving the package, she fled with her belongings for no apparent reason.

After exposing the identity and the car of the taxi driver, Geraldine confirmed that the subject contacted her to return her belongings.

“The driver showed up! He contacted me, he told me where he would deliver my items, which I appreciate ”, he began to say.

Likewise, Geraldine mentioned that this contact was thanks to what she denounced on social networks, because unfortunately in the application they did not give a solution to the issue, “All this was due to the mobilization that we did on social networks, I thank you very much for your support and for having spread the message, basically the application did not give any results”, he confessed.

Let us remember that the application asked Geraldine to file a complaint with the authorities after having suffered the robbery, however she still had not done so when the driver offered to return her belongings, so in this regard she said, “the truth is that I It’s nice that you have communicated with me, I did think about filing a complaint because I definitely believe that in order for impunity to end, we have to denounce,” he said.

And he ended by saying, “but well…luckily he showed up, I got my things back, I want to thank you for making it possible.”