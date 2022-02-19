Geraldine Bazán suffers an accident at her daughters’ party, and teaches even the chones. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Mexican actress, Geraldine Bazán, threw the house out the window to celebrate the birthdays of her daughters Miranda and Elisa Marie Soto Bazan with a colorful party, where not everything was rosy, but with lots of laughs, because the beautiful actress from like in the movies suffer accident and teaches even the chones.

With the charisma that characterizes her, Geraldine Bazan She was not ashamed to share an embarrassing, but nice image of the consequences of her accident, which caused laughter and was applauded, since it was the actress of the series herself 100 days to fall in lovewho laughed at herself when showing it.

The image shows a focus only on the back of Geraldine’s pants with a large hole in the center, which she covered with a huge happy face emoji, and which represented the essence of being a mother.

“And with so much jumping, my jeans broke,” he wrote about the photo, published through his Instagram stories.

The original party was themed around the famous Pop it, a multicolored “anti-stress” toy that children love and that consists of a silicone figure full of little balls that you can turn upside down when you prick them with your finger, making the sound “pop”. ”, and that simulate the protective plastics of air balls.

Geraldine Bazán spared no expense to offer an incredible and fun party for her daughters, who turned 8 and 13 years old, and who had a great time in a fun event room that had games such as a jumper, fabrics for aerial dance, an area of Legos and rappelling wall.

In addition, the decoration was incredible by Happy World, which filled with colored balloons of different sizes, and huge pop its figures, as well as a beautiful dessert table and the main cake table.

The event was attended by figures from the artistic world such as Zoraida Gomezthe youtuber Lara Campos, and producer friends of Geri, who had fun like children with the beautiful 39-year-old actress, who did not stop jumping and playing the whole party, which caused her jeans to rip.

The one who was conspicuous by his absence was the boyfriend of Geraldine Bazanthe Mexican businessman Luis Rodrigo Murillowhom the actress has already officially recognized as her partner, and even clarified that she prefers to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, after the controversy with Irina Baeva who lived when he divorced Gabriel Soto.

Definitely, this weekend, Geraldine took a great break from her busy work schedule, in which she has been quite busy recording the telenovela Crown of Tears 2a sequel to the great 2012 story produced by José Alberto Castro, starring the acclaimed Queen, Victoria Ruffoand in which great artists such as Africa Zavala, Mané de la Parra, Alejandro Nonés and José María Torre, among others, participate.