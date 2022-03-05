Geraldine Bazán’s mother lashes out at Irina Baeva, comparing her actions to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Although in recent months Mrs. Rosalba Ortiz had preferred to maintain a truce with Gabriel Soto and his fiancée, again caused controversy by comparing the actions of Irina Baeva with the Russian invasion that is lived in Ukraine.

During a recent encounter with reporters, the mother of Geraldine Bazan lashed out again against Irina Baevasince he suspects that the actress’s father has been summoned to fight on behalf of Russia during the current invasion of Ukraine, because although he assures that he is already a retired soldier, he continues to participate in the military forces of his country.

“I think the man is a military man, he must also be launching the missiles, because, even if he is retired, everyone is called to do it“He said and lamented that while Irina is in Mexico her family is in the middle of a war” but it is the problem of separating families, children with women, “he sentenced.

Likewise, he launched again against Irina Baeva, whose attitude was compared to the same war conflict in Europe, since he considers that his presence has prevented his two granddaughters from living with both parents, a situation that is still very present in his memory.

“The invasion is not only in Kiev. It is only that there is that relationship that prevents parents from celebrating their children together, the way it was. I do not forget that, no one forgets it and well, no matter how much I fight and do“He added to his controversial statements.

Although he finally reconsidered and ended up wishing him success in everything he does.

“I’ve said it, we dodged, but it’s different to say: ‘I fell in love’, so I wish him good luck, that he does very well,” he said.

Finally, Mrs. Rosalba Ortiz answered if her daughter is bothered that Irina Baeva lives with Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda, where she stressed that Geraldine Bazán “doesn’t care”, because the girls are always in the care of their father and not “of the another person”.

